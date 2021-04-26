Malawi: Lilongwe City Council to Remove Disabled Beggars From Streets

24 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

Mayor for the Lilongwe City Council (LCC) Juliana Kaduya has disclosed that the council has now started removing people with disabilities and children who are begging for alms on the streets.

Kaduya made the remarks during a gender-based violence (GBV) awareness campaign, which the Lilongwe City Female Councillors organized with funding from UN Women through NGO Gender Coordination Network (NGO-GCN) and Malawi Local Government Association (MALGA).

The female councillors are implementing a project designed to stamp out violence and enhance acceptance Covid-19 vaccine among women and girls in all the 66 wards across the country.

Among others, the female councillors are holding public awareness meetings in selected schools and public spaces on the need to tackle violence in the wards and the need to go for the Covid-19 vaccine currently under administration in selected health facilities across the country.

And speaking at Mkwichi Secondary School on Saturday, Kaduya said an international organization - Give Directly - has offered to provide persons with disabilities and families of street children with financial support to enable them start small scale businesses.

"We are removing all the street kids and persons with disabilities. We have started now and next week, people will not see the children and people with disabilities begging on the streets," she said.

Kaduya said they are implementing the initiative in partnership with various stakeholders such as the Malawi Police and the Ministry of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare.

"We're aware that when removed, disabled people and street kids usually return on the streets. But this time, we will ensure that they don't return and I can assure you, we are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure they remain in their homes," she assured.

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) councillor for Chigoneka Ward, Rose Antonio, said violence is a major contributor of drug and substance abuse among the youths in the country.

Antonio said political leaders have a great role to address it.

