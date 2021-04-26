Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - 439 Patients Recovered

24 April 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

A total of 678 PCR tests have been carried out by the Ministry of Health and Wellness as at 17 00 hours today. All tests results were negative.

439 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

417 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centres.

120 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

37 cases recorded following targeted screening.

6 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of active cases at the local level is therefore 122.

Further details on the COVID-19 situation will be provided in a communiqué tomorrow.

Copyright © 2021 Government of Mauritius.

