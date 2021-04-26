South Africa: Behavioural Finance - South African Investors Lost R100 Million Last Year After Covid Chaos Triggers Panic Attacks

25 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Neesa Moodley

When it comes to making investment decisions, consistency is key, and making emotional decisions in reaction to extraordinary events often destroys market value for investors.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

"The four most dangerous words in the investment world just might be 'this time it's different'," Paul Nixon, head of behavioural finance at Momentum Investments, said at a recent media webinar while unpacking the findings of the Momentum Investments and Oxford Risk Noise and Investment Advice Study.

Nixon says, although 2020 was an exceptional year, with the Covid-19 pandemic causing global chaos, it was nothing unusual as far as market crashes go.

"We had a glimpse of a postapocalyptic world with people fighting over toilet paper, of all things, but despite the dramatic news headlines, the market movements were not unusual," he says.

Momentum's research shows that investors lost about R100-million and 6.5% of investment value as a result of switching to lower-risk investments in reaction to market volatility related to Covid-19 between April and December 2020. And South Africans were not alone in this panicked reaction. The Schroders Global Investor Study 2020 shows that 78% of investors around the globe made changes to their investment...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

