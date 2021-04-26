South Africa: Targeted Looting By Civilians Is Behaviour Learnt From Their Political 'Masters'

opinion

The revelations at the Zondo Commission paint a heinous picture of the gross looting that has left the country ungovernable. Maybe this tells us that the governing party has either not let go of its Eighties' call to render the country ungovernable, or it simply does not care.

In the 1980s, while the ANC was in exile, it made a call through its alliance with civil society movements to "make the country ungovernable", using consumer boycotts as part of that strategy alongside the tactic of targeting. What this meant was that delivery trucks belonging to big retailers would be labelled as such, meaning that they should be attacked, stoned and looted if they dared drive into townships.

All that was needed to activate the looting spree was for someone to shout "target!" and out of nowhere, bricks would be thrown at the truck to force it to stop and like ants to a sugar pot, residents would encircle it and loot. In those days, my father drove a truck for one of the big soft drink companies; fear gripped us every time he had to go to work as we never knew if he would make it back or would...