South Africa: Focus On Service Delivery, Not Popularity, in Elections

25 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sibusiso Ngalwa

The year 2016 was a watershed poll where the ANC lost control of Tshwane, the City of Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela Bay. With the help of the African Independent Congress, it managed to hold on to Ekurhuleni.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of 27 October as the date for this year's local government elections has set into motion the campaigning for what will definitely be a highly contested poll.

Not only will these local government elections be taking place under unique circumstances given the Covid-19 pandemic, they will also give a clear indication of whether the parties' losses or gains of 2016 have been reversed at all.

The by-elections held on Wednesday 21 April would have boosted the ANC's ego while giving the DA something to be concerned about. The EFF will also have something to smile about, having increased its voter share, although it did not win any of the contested wards.

As with most elections, pundits have been quick to look at the results and the shifts in support to predict the probable trajectory of the various parties in the October elections.

But sometimes by-election outcomes are much like student...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.