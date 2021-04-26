Tanzania: 148 Businesses in Njombe Closed in 90 Days

Njombe — More than 140 businesses have been closed in Njombe Region over the past three months from January to March 31, 2021 due to various reasons, including bad debts.

This was stated by the Assistant Manager of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) Njombe region, George Mapunda at a meeting of the regional advisory committee (RCC) held in Njombe.

He said many businesses have had little understanding of tax issues, despite the authority having a taxpayer education unit and have been passing through various areas to provide such education.

"The teams from headquarters and the one here went door to door to educate the public. They went to Ludewa, Makambako and Njombe and the schedule for visiting our stakeholders is still there, "said Mapunda.

He said small businesses are taxed according to the sales record which is legal, so when they sell and use EFD machines they can determine the amount of tax they are entitled to pay without interruption.

However, he said that in the event that a businessman is not satisfied with the tax estimates given to him he should go to higher levels where the problem will be resolved.

"Let's make this clear, TRA does not close anyone's business, there are people who owe the authority but we have not closed their business, what we do is we call you we sit at the table and then we enter into an agreement to pay in installments, "said Mapunda.

Njombe Regional Commissioner, Engineer Marwa Rubirya urged the TRA in the region to adhere to the directives issued by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to collect taxes professionally.

He said the authority had a legal obligation to ensure that they encourage the collection of taxes from traders voluntarily without resorting to force and that the education provided should continue to build awareness.