South Africa: Cricket SA Leadership Buckles After Tense 48 Hours of Crisis Meetings

26 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

In a dramatic 48 hours following Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa's decision to strip Cricket South Africa of its status as the sport's governing body, it seems that sense has prevailed.

It was a frantic weekend of meetings between stunned members of cricket's leadership, but it appears that the few remaining dissenters on the Cricket South Africa (CSA) Members' Council (MC) have backed down.

In a dramatic move on Friday, 23 April, Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa invoked section 13 of the National Sport and Recreation Act. As a consequence, when the action is gazetted, CSA is no longer recognised as the sport's mother body. It meant all SA's national cricket teams would have no global standing.

At a special general meeting (SGM) on 17 April, in a secret ballot, five provincial presidents voted against structural changes, three abstained and six voted for the changes. The MC failed to reach a 75% majority despite earlier correspondence that the SGM was a formality to ratify the changes.

This plunged the game deeper into crisis. Last November, when the MC ratified the appointment of an interim board, which had a clear mandate to amend governance structures, it knew what needed to happen.

However, after...

