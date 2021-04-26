Tanzania: Forecasted Cyclone Jobo Disappears

The Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) has today (April 25.2021) said that the tropical cyclone that was forecasted to make a landfall in Dar es Salaam over the weekend is no longer in Tanzania.

An Authority's statement issued on Sunday said that the "weaker" Jobo will not have any direct impact in the country, save remnants of clouds associated with what was the cyclone Jobo, is expected to cause periods of heavy rainfall in a few areas, especially on the coastalline.

On the breathe, TMA is calling upon the public to closely continue following its weather reports and seek advice and guidance to avert any possible consequences.

On Friday, TMA warned that tropical cyclone 'Jobo' that appeared in the Indian Ocean was likely to hit Mafia Island and Dar es Salaam as it continues to intensify and move towards the Tanzania's coastal areas.