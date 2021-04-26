Nigeria: Obiano Has Not Endorsed Anyone for APGA Guber Ticket - Aspirant

Awka — A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, Hon Nonso Okafor, has stated that the state Governor, Willie Obiano, has not endorsed an aspirant for the party's ticket.

Okafor, a member of the state House of Assembly stated this yesterday during an interactive session with journalists in Awka, the state capital.

The lawmaker was reacting to insinuations in some areas that former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has been endorsed by the state governor.

According to Okafor, "I don't understand what people mean by body language. The people should stop dropping the name of the governor just to sway people into favouring their aspiration.

"Anambra is for all of us, and the governor is our governor. Soludo is not the only one who knows the governor; I know the governor too, and I was with him just yesterday and we discussed.

"If you know our governor, you will know that he is a very plain person who can tell you his mind, even in public. I'm sure that if he had endorsed anyone, he would have said it. He is not the body language type, because he would have communicated it."

Reacting to insinuations that he was being sponsored by some billionaires in Nnewi where he comes from to destabilise Soludo's chances, Okafor said it was natural for him to have followers from his hometown, just as Soludo may have supporters from his Aguata area.

"Some people say I'm challenging Soludo, but I'm not challenging Soludo. I'm running for the governorship position, just as Soludo is running. But if I find out that Soludo is challenging me, then I will challenge him.

"It is wrong to say I'm being sponsored to spoil Soludo's chances. This is an era where people are yearning for young people like me as leaders, so I can say that it is Soludo who is being sponsored to destabilise my chances," Okafor said.