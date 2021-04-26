Nigeria: LSETF Boss Lauds Sanwo-Olu

The Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), Mrs. Tejumola Abisoye, has lauded the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for what she described as an exhibition of unusual bravery in the face of daunting economic challenges to invest in infrastructural development.

A statement quoted Abisoye to have made the remarks following an interview granted by the Sanwo-Olu, to Channels Television, where he enumerated the projects that the administration is currently undertaking.

Sanwo-Olu had said, amongst other things, that the Lagos Rail Project would cost over N100 billion, a project that is a first by any sub-national government in Africa.

Abisoye said the courage shown by the Lagos state government was the kind required to free the country and the continent from the shackles of economic slump and mass unemployment.

"I must say that I am particularly proud - as should every well-meaning Lagosians - of the unmatched fearlessness with which my Principal, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is leading the way," it stated.

"He and the State Executive Council have chosen to implement massive physical projects that will surely pay dividends in the near future by creating favourable conditions to attract foreign direct investment in manufacturing, transportation and logistics, which will in turn create jobs for the teeming population.

"This is the level of visionary excellence and commitment that economic experts the world over have posited will pull nations out of the doldrums brought about by the on-going pandemic," she added.