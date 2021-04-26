Botswana: Endeavour to Reduce Turnaround Time

25 April 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Thandy Tebogo

Mopipi — Organisations have been implored to reduce turnaround time for services especially during times of crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plea was made by Vice President Slumber Tsogwane in Mopipi last Thursday during a meeting to address the issue of water shortage in the village.

He pleaded with Water Utilities Corporation (WUC) to be prompt in providing services noting that water was a critical commodity during the pandemic.

In response, Boteti-based WUC general manager Mr Monametsi Ramosu explained that the 33-kilometer pipeline ferrying water from the borehole supplying the village was old and leaked leading to shortages.

Mr Ramosu said seven kilometers of the pipeline had been replaced with better quality pipes.

Replacement of the remaining 26-kilometre portion was still outstanding because such an undertaking required a lot of money, he explained.

He said a second borehole had been identified as a possible source of water for the village indicating that water samples were currently undergoing testing with results expected in two weeks' time.

Whilst awaiting the results, he said, the corporation was in the process of securing equipment for the new borehole and making arrangements for equipping it.

Also under consideration was connecting Mopipi to Mokobaxane borehole which could be done in a period of 10 days, he said.

Mr Ramosu said WUC had expected the World Bank funded Southern Cluster Water project to address the situation but it was taking too long to start.

He said the corporation was bowsing water to Mopipi adding that Debswana helped when the situation became critical.

Mopipi Junior Secondary School head Ms Khumo Phori complained that learners were compelled to fetch water from the well for watering agricultural projects as well as for hand washing purposes to comply with COVID-19 protocols.

The area councilor Mr Ofentse Gabalathane said fetching water from the well was not safe for the learners.

Source: BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

