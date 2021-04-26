Nigeria: Ndume Warns Govt Against Secret Trial of 400 BDC Operators

Abuja — The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, has canvassed an open trial of 400 Bureau De Change (BDC) accused of funding Boko Haram insurgency.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, had said the federal government had arrested some BDC operators facilitating the transfer of money to Boko Haram terrorists to cause mayhem in the North-east.

"Bureau de change operators are facilitating money to terrorists. We have already worked with the UAE. Convictions have been achieved of Nigerians who are transferring money to Boko Haram terrorists and this also happens domestically. And I tell you that by the time we finish this investigation, the shocking details will surprise many Nigerians," Shehu had said.

Ndume, who spoke yesterday in reaction to the reported arrest of the BDC operators, said the government must come out clean on this issue by making public the identities of those arrested while ensuring that the prosecution of the suspected Boko Haram funders are done in an open court.

"The presidency said recently that Nigerians would be shocked if it revealed the identities of those who are sponsoring the Boko Haram insurgents. Can you imagine that 400 bureau de change operators are the people funding the Boko Haram? When the BDC operators are arrested now, what will the government do with them?

"The presidency is already saying their case is confidential. What is confidential about it? The presidency should expose the identities of all the BDC operators so far arrested and carry out their trial in public. If any of them is innocent, he should be allowed to go while those found guilty must be made to face the music," he stated.

Ndume cited his own trial when he was accused of funding Boko Haram insurgents, which lasted for six years in a regular court.

He said: "When I was wrongly accused, I was tried publicly and I was vindicated. The trial lasted for six years in an open court. If there is any criminal act linked to anybody, no matter how highly placed, let the evidence be placed before the public; there should be no secret trial."

He also wondered what has happened to the suspects arrested in connection with killings across the country, including the 11 soldiers killed in Benue State and urged government to ensure their timely trial.

"Nowadays, criminals are arrested and paraded without further action. Nobody knows what happens to the people who killed 11 soldiers in Benue State recently. "What happened to those who beheaded policemen in Cross River State?

"If everyone is doing what he is supposed to do as defined by our constitution and laws, we would not have these problems. Citizens should expose suspicious movements," he added.

On travel advisory by the United States government to its citizens planning to travel to Nigeria, Ndume said it was within the US purview to issue security advice to its citizens, adding that Nigeria is currently facing serious security challenges.

He, therefore, called on the federal government to henceforth take seriously the issue of the welfare of the public as well as providing adequate security in the country.

"America has the right to advise its citizens on the issue of security just the same way I won't advise anybody to travel anyhow within Nigeria. There is no big deal about the American travel advisory to its citizens wishing to come to Nigeria. The truth of the matter is that we are facing security challenges that are more intense than the situation before now, especially with the new dimensions in addition to the existing ones. It is a matter of concern.

"I am of the view that security and welfare of the citizens should remain paramount. We need more personnel in the military and security forces with modern equipment to prosecute the war. All hands must be on deck. Citizens must provide useful information while the security agents should be adequately empowered with modern weapons to enable them to act fast whenever information is provided," he said.

Ndume also expressed concern about the nation's security.

"I am scared and worried because I don't have anywhere to run to. Right now I don't have a visa to any country.

"Nigeria is the only country that I have; that is why I am so passionate about my country. I believe so much in this country; that is why I don't travel out for my holidays. I spend all my holidays travelling from one state to another with members of my family. That is why the current security situation is of great concern to me," he stated.