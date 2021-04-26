Nigeria: National Stadium, Lagos Ready August - Minister

The Minister of Sports and Youths Development, Sunday Dare, has disclosed that the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos will be ready for use in August, after 19 years of abandonment.

The minister who disclosed this yesterday, when he paid a courtesy call on the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, in Abeokuta, said the stadium was rehabilitated through the adopt-a-stadium initiative by his ministry.

He explained that the National Stadium, Lagos, which was built in 1973 fell into a state of disrepair almost 20 years ago due to neglect and total abandonment by successive administrations in the country.

The minister, however, said his ministry's initiative of partnering private individuals in the country to adopt a stadium for rehabilitation, had helped in rebuilding the MKO Abiola International Stadium, Abuja and the National Stadium, Lagos.

According to him, an industrialist, Aliko Dangote had been approached to adopt the Abuja Stadium, disclosing the stadium had been fitted with a new football pitch, world class tartan tracks and latest version of scoreboard.

On the National Stadium, Lagos, Dare disclosed that a business mogul, Kessington Adebutu adopted it, noting rehabilitation work at the stadium had reached 75 per cent.

Responding, Abiodun who said youths empowerment and job creation was one of the five cardinal pillars of his administration, disclosed that the ICT TechHub was deliberately conceptualised to convert youths of the state from 'Yahoo-Yahoo' to more profitable ICT ventures.