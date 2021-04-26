Nigeria: Sports Industry Enhances Human Development - Nimrod

26 April 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Isaiah Benjamin

Kaduna — The president, Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Engr. Musa Nimord, has described sports as an industry for human development, saying sports is a process of recreation that is rooted in identity, self-determination, loyalty, preservation of human dignity and social pride.

Nimrod stated this at the closing ceremony of the 2nd edition of Numan Federation Volleyball Unity Cup in Numan, Adamawa State held on Sunday.

He said, "Sports help us to think through big ideas of entertainment, competition, personal and physical development as well as social growth," he said.

Nimrod further stressed that the future of sports and its impact on the society is shaped by an array of factors such as an advancement in technology, leadership, rules modifications, the future of coaching techniques, Organization, participation and spectatorship.

He noted that Sports has been an integral part of societal development which has moved from mere form of exercise to an advance and competitive engagement through innovations.

"Sports is an instrument of local, national and international peace and development," he added.

He called on private organisations to invest in sports as an industry with economic value rather than charity for political correctness.

"Sports is a conglomeration of different industries put together, stressing that a growth in sports is a growth in a different sector of the economy."

Earlier, Adamawa State chairman of Volleyball Association, DCP Stephen Hasso (rtd), said the purpose of the tournament is to further the peace process of the Hama Bachama in the federation, which the Hama Bachama has put in place since assumption of the Royal seat.

