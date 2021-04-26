Nigeria: Kano Destroys Counterfeit Goods Worth About N1bn

26 April 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bashir Bello

Kano — The Kano State Government have on Sunday destroyed counterfeit goods of adulterated food, drinks and fake drugs worth about N1 billion.

The counterfeit goods estimated at over 400 tonnes were seizured at various parts of the state by the Kano State Consumer Protection Council.

Speaking while spearheading the destruction exercise, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said his government is fully determined to checkmate the dubious acts of the perpetrators who sold the counterfeit goods to the public.

The Governor described the unwholesome act as unacceptable noting that it is high time for marketers of adulterated food, drinks and counterfeit drugs to have a re-think.

He commended NAFDAC, KAROTA, KCPC and notable security agencies for taking the gauntlet in tracking the culprits.

Ganduje re-affirmed the resolve and commitment of his administration in fighting the menace to a logical conclusion stressing that with the menace taking a disastrous toll on unsuspecting customers, people would continue to entertain fear about their safety.

In his remarks, the Acting Managing Director Of the Kano state Consumer Protection Council, KSCPC, Alhaji Baffa Babba Danagundi said his commitment towards fighting the menace has been inspired by the support and encouragement they have gotten from the State Government .

He explained that the 50 Million Naira take-off grant they received had greatly strengthened the war against adulterated food, drinks and counterfeit drugs.

Earlier, the Director-General of National Food and Drugs Administration and Control, NAFDAC, Professor Majisola Christiana Adeyeye represented by the head of the agencies Taskforce described Kano as a leading pace-setter in the fight against adulterated food drinks and counterfeit drugs.

Adeyeye said with the shining example shown by Kano in putting a stop to such an illicit act, everyone is fully convinced that the fight is a holistic one.

According to her, the menace of adulterated food and drinks like the fake juice currently in circulation in places where innocent customers were being caught off guard, it had inflicted considerable damage on the health status of victims who patronized such food drinks adding that NAFDAC would never fold its arms in allowing some irresponsible marketers to hold people to ransom.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.