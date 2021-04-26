Nigeria: Govt to Review Political Office Holders Salaries Soon - RMAFC

Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC, Elias Mbam, said weekend that a review of the remuneration of political and judiciary office holders has begun.

The RMAFC chairman disclosed this on Saturday at Amagu community in Ikwo LGA of Ebonyi State during the seventh 'Ofala' festival and 30th anniversary of the coronation of Ezeogo Aloh, Erima-Ogwudu III of Amagu kingdom.

Mbam was conferred with a chieftaincy title of 'Aka Ekpuchi Onwa II' by the traditional ruler on Saturday.

Speaking to journalists after the ceremony, the RMAFC chairman said by the end of the year, something concrete would be arrived at.

He, however, did not indicate if the review would reflect an increase or decrease. Mbam added that a public hearing would soon be held for Nigerians to contribute to the process.

He said: "One of the major responsibilities of our commission is to determine remunerations appropriate for political and judicial office holders.

"In doing that, the financial situation of the country, at any given time, is taken into consideration, including inflation and the country's Gross Domestic Product, GDP, among others.

"The commission, being conscious that a lot has happened since the last review, has commenced the process of another review to reflect the changing realities.

"We have progressed and we believe that before the end of 2021, something concrete will happen. It is a process and the process at the end determines what it will be.

"When we go through the process, if it turns out to be increase, we increase; if it is decrease, we do it."

In October 2019, Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, had disclosed that a presidential committee had been set up to review the salaries of political office holders, adding that the last time a holistic review of salaries was done was in 2011.

However, in February 2020, the minister had announced that the process had been suspended until issues relating to the new minimum wage were sorted out.

