South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 1 575 471 Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 575 471.

Province

Total cases for 25 April 2021

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

195979

12,4

Free State

87568

5,6

Gauteng

421880

26,8

KwaZulu-Natal

336297

21,3

Limpopo

63784

4,0

Mpumalanga

77706

4,9

North West

66893

4,2

Northern Cape

39255

2,5

Western Cape

286109

18,2

Unknown

0,0

Total

1575471

100,0

Testing Data:

The number of tests conducted to date is 10 530 979. Of these 22 469 tests were completed since the last report.

Sector

Total tested

New tested

PRIVATE

5 905 357

56%

10 683

48%

PUBLIC

4 625 622

44%

11 786

52%

Total

10 530 979

22 469

Deaths and Recoveries

Today, 23 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 7, Free State 4, Gauteng 7, Kwa-Zulu Natal 4, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 1 which brings the total to 54 148 deaths.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 501 185, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Province

Total Deaths

Total Recoveries

Active Cases

Eastern Cape

11517

184 264

198

Free State

3831

80 928

2 809

Gauteng

10604

408 357

2 919

KwaZulu-Natal

10369

320 831

5 097

Limpopo

2261

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

61 219

304

Mpumalanga

1393

75 440

873

North West

1706

62 517

2 670

Northern Cape

882

35 089

3 284

Western Cape

11585

272 540

1 984

Total

54 148

1 501 185

20 138