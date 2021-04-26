South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 1 575 471 Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 575 471.
Province
Total cases for 25 April 2021
Percentage total
Eastern Cape
195979
12,4
Free State
87568
5,6
Gauteng
421880
26,8
KwaZulu-Natal
336297
21,3
Limpopo
63784
4,0
Mpumalanga
77706
4,9
North West
66893
4,2
Northern Cape
39255
2,5
Western Cape
286109
18,2
Unknown
0,0
Total
1575471
100,0
Testing Data:
The number of tests conducted to date is 10 530 979. Of these 22 469 tests were completed since the last report.
Sector
Total tested
New tested
PRIVATE
5 905 357
56%
10 683
48%
PUBLIC
4 625 622
44%
11 786
52%
Total
10 530 979
22 469
Deaths and Recoveries
Today, 23 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 7, Free State 4, Gauteng 7, Kwa-Zulu Natal 4, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 1 which brings the total to 54 148 deaths.
We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 501 185, representing a recovery rate of 95%.
Province
Total Deaths
Total Recoveries
Active Cases
Eastern Cape
11517
184 264
198
Free State
3831
80 928
2 809
Gauteng
10604
408 357
2 919
KwaZulu-Natal
10369
320 831
5 097
Limpopo
2261
61 219
304
Mpumalanga
1393
75 440
873
North West
1706
62 517
2 670
Northern Cape
882
35 089
3 284
Western Cape
11585
272 540
1 984
Total
54 148
1 501 185
20 138