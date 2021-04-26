South Africa: Covid-19 Death Toll Increases By 23

South Africa now has 1 575 471 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while 54 148 people have died, according to the official figures.

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said 1 101 new cases were reported on Sunday, while 24 people lost their lives to the infectious disease.

The Eastern Cape and Gauteng logged seven deaths each in the last 24 hours.

The provinces are followed by KwaZulu-Natal and Free State, with four fatalities respectively.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," said Mkhize.

The recovery rate is still holding steady at 95% after 1 501 185 patients beat COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the country has 20 138 active cases.

The information is based on the 10 530 979 tests of which 22 469 were performed since the last report.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there have been 146 054 107 confirmed global cases of COVID-19, including 3 092 410 deaths, to date.

"As of 22 April 2021, a total 899 936 102 vaccine doses have been administered," WHO added.