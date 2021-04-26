South Africa: Covid-19 Death Toll Increases By 23

26 April 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa now has 1 575 471 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while 54 148 people have died, according to the official figures.

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said 1 101 new cases were reported on Sunday, while 24 people lost their lives to the infectious disease.

The Eastern Cape and Gauteng logged seven deaths each in the last 24 hours.

The provinces are followed by KwaZulu-Natal and Free State, with four fatalities respectively.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," said Mkhize.

The recovery rate is still holding steady at 95% after 1 501 185 patients beat COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the country has 20 138 active cases.

The information is based on the 10 530 979 tests of which 22 469 were performed since the last report.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there have been 146 054 107 confirmed global cases of COVID-19, including 3 092 410 deaths, to date.

"As of 22 April 2021, a total 899 936 102 vaccine doses have been administered," WHO added.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.