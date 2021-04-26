Nigeria: PFN Expresses Concern Over Nationwide Insecurity

Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has expressed concerns over the high level of insecurity being experienced presently nationwide.

While addressing newsmen at a recent gathering in Lagos, the National President of PFN, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, expressed worries over the security challenges in the nation and therefore called on the government to be proactive in tackling security menace all over the country.

The cleric expressed that everybody should be concerned about the security of the nation, noting "sometime it was confined to the North-east and then it began to spread to the North-west, now it is all over, South-east is terribly affected, South-South terribly affected, South-west terribly affected, we cannot talk about near decimation of the North-central.

"We want to charge the federal government to rise to its number one responsibility of protecting the lives and properties of every Nigerian, and we plead with the newly appointed security chiefs not just to talk the talk but to walk the talk, bring your skills and training to bear, let's deal with insurgency, let's deal with insecurity."

While the PFN insisted that the government should not negotiate with bandits, it opined that a government that negotiates with bandits is a sign of failure.

"Negotiating with bandits is an admission of government failure; bandits are not to be negotiated with. Bandits are to be made to face the full wrath of the law.

"Why should a credible government be negotiating with rapists, kidnappers, and murderers? It is not acceptable. It is an admission of failure, and we do not believe that the government of Nigeria has failed yet; the government should rise up to the occasion and bring the full weight of justice to bear on the bandits, the rapists, the killers."

PFN emphasised that the government should rather negotiate with the youths who are agitating for a better life.

"If anything at all the government should negotiate with the youths that are restive, not to clamp down on them, the people that they should clamp down on are the bandits, the killers, the murderers, the rapists so we can have security everywhere in Nigeria."