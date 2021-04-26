South African Documentary Wins Oscar Award

Netflix
My Octopus Teacher nominated for an Oscar.
26 April 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Netflix original documentary, "My Octopus Teacher", has won an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature.

"This is an important milestone, as it will encourage further investments, skills transfer and collaboration in South Africa's film industry," Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, said on Monday in a tweet on the social media platform.

The documentary is about a filmmaker who forges an unusual friendship with an octopus living in a South African kelp forest, learning as the animal shares the mysteries of her world.

The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF), an agency of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture and Netflix in association with Indigenous Film Distribution, are calling for micro-budget film proposals.

"This collaboration looks to create new opportunities for emerging filmmakers in the local film industry after many productions have had to cancel or postpone due to COVID-19 and the nationwide lockdown.

"The aim of this fund is to help alleviate the pressure filmmakers face to raise funding and will assist in the alleviation of low job creation currently faced by the sector," NFVF said in a statement.

This partnership will fund six micro-budget feature films at 100% of the production budgets.

"Specific attention will be paid to creatives who have at least two short films and venturing into their first and second time as feature writers, directors and producers. Preference will be given to compelling, character-driven narratives in genres that are original and demonstrate a filmmaker's unique vision. Films should also be culturally-authentic with a global appeal," NFVF said.

All projects should be at the final stages of development.

Details on the submission of proposals for the NFVF/Netflix Micro Budget Films Project can be found on https://www.nfvf.co.za/home/index.php?ipkMenuID=&ipkArticleID=764.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

More on This
Oscar Glory for South African Doccie My Octopus Teacher
Nigerian Film The Milkmaid Misses Oscars 2021 Shortlist
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.