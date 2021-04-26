Nigeria: Tokyo Olympics - Ogun State Governor Adopts Tobi Amusan

26 April 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Nigerian 100m hurdler, Tobi Amusan's quests of winning a medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics got a boost yesterday following her adoption by the Ogun State Governor, Mr Dapo Abiodun.

The adoption followed a visit to the governor by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, whose adopt-a-talent initiative has seen state governors, individuals and corporate bodies adopting some of the Tokyo Olympics- bound athletes by paying money directly to the athletes account to support their early preparations for the Games .

The initiative was halted by the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic last year.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Ogun State governor, Mr Abiodun said he found it expedient to adopt Amusan not just because she is an Indigene of the state , but because she symbolises the Nigerian spirit of talent and hard work.

Amusan announced her arrival to the big stage after winning silver in the African Youth Championships in 2013 before capping it with a gold medal at the 2015 African Junior Athletics Championship in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

She won the 2018 Commonwealth and 2019 African champion in the event. Amusan is also a two-time African Games champ

She was ranked fourth in the world following her feat at the World Championships in Doha in 2019.

