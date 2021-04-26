Ghana: Fix Malfunctioning Street Lights On Awoshie-Pokuase Highway - Ablekuma Residents

23 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Vivian Arthur

Residents ofAblekumain the Ga-Central Municipal Assembly of the Greater Accra Regionhave expressed worry about the malfunctioning of street lights on the Awoshie-Pokuasehighway.

According to them, the situation has been lingering on for several years andresulted in vehicular knockdowns, resulting inmanypeople getting injured and others being killed.

In an interview with the Ghanaian Times,some of the residents said although there were some street lights along the stretch, it was usually not safe to walk ordrive there at night because the lights had not been connected to power.

A resident, who gave her name as Madam Gladys Asare,said, "Sometimes when we are crossing the street, we turn to check well if there are vehicles coming, but as you move to cross, we assume that the vehicle on the middle lane is probably on the outer lane, which frightens us and pedestrians are knocked down in such a situation."

Another woman, Madam SerwaahAmpem, who sells bread on the stretch, said, "Because there are no street lights, it is very disturbing and risky when coming from town late at night. Recently, a lady was attacked by robbers who took all her belongings."

Commuters who ply the stretch also bemoaned the poor visibility at night and non-functioning of some traffic lights, especially the Ablekuma-Olebu stretch.

David Appiah, a taxi driver, who plies the road,said,"I have witnessed at least four accidents in the past months. We called on the assembly and the urban roads but no action has been taken till date. We plead with the government to fix the lights for us to save lives.

A motor rider, Hamid Issaka, said "most of my friends have lost their lives here due to this problem.We normally crash with the drivers on top speed since the lights are not working."

Meanwhile, in a telephone interview with the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ga-Central Municipal Assembly, Dr Emmanuel Lamptey,explainedthat the contract had been awarded to three different contractorsunder the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) projectto handle non-functional street lights in the entire Greater Accra Region.

He said works were going on until the outbreak of the coronavirus disease halted the process.

Dr Lamptey explained thatthe traffic lightswere managed by Urban Roads and anytime there was a problem, the assembly followed it up to ensure the problem was fixed.

He assured the residents that work would resume soon on the stretch since the project had been awarded to contractors concurrently working in the region.

"Just today, we had a letter from MiDA indicating thatthey were on the fixing of the street lights and also repairing damaged ones. The assembliesare to ensure that maintenance and other things are taken on board.

"So probably they haven't got to our end.If it is not done, then it means they are working on it.What we, as an assembly, do is that we normally take care of the secondary and inner roads," he said.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.