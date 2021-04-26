Tanzania: Economic Perspectives of Samia's 'Bunge' Speech

President Samia Suluhu Hassan gave her maiden speech in the National Assembly in Dodoma on April 22, 2021. The speech can be interpreted in many ways, and in various perspectives.

These include political, legal, social, economic and many others. Within the economic space, the speech can be interpreted in very many ways and perspectives as partly outlined in this piece.

Signalling effects

What the speech is doing is what is called signalling effects in economics. The speech gives signals of what will be done and what will not be done in this presidency.

It signals ways forward in Tanzania's economy. This is likely to positively influence behaviour of key actors that moved and shake the economy. These are mainly those in the private sector space.