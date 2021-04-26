Tanzania: Economic Perspectives of Samia's 'Bunge' Speech

24 April 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Honest Prosper Ngowi

President Samia Suluhu Hassan gave her maiden speech in the National Assembly in Dodoma on April 22, 2021. The speech can be interpreted in many ways, and in various perspectives.

These include political, legal, social, economic and many others. Within the economic space, the speech can be interpreted in very many ways and perspectives as partly outlined in this piece.

Signalling effects

What the speech is doing is what is called signalling effects in economics. The speech gives signals of what will be done and what will not be done in this presidency.

It signals ways forward in Tanzania's economy. This is likely to positively influence behaviour of key actors that moved and shake the economy. These are mainly those in the private sector space.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.