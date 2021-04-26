Tanzania: Cyclone Jobo Weakens As It Approaches Tanzania's Coastline

24 April 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Gadiosa Lamtey

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) has said Cyclone "Jobo" has weakened and it is now travelling at a speed of 18 KPH on the Indian Ocean.

The storm will continue to weaken as it moves towards Tanzania. It does appear it will move onshore but at this time the storm is not a major concern.

Rain is likely and gusty winds remain a possibility as the weak tropical cyclone moves onshore this weekend into next week.

A statement issued by the agency on April 24, said at the moment the cyclone is at East of Mafia Island a distance of 200 kilometers from the coastline, however, they will continue to observe and issue reports on jobo's advancement.

On April 23 the agency said that the tropical Cyclone Jobo was moving at a speed of 90 kilometers per hour but as it approaches Tanzania it will get weaker.

However, the weaker "Jobo" is expected to cause periods of heavy rainfall in a few areas, especially the Coastal Zone, as it moves to land on April 24 and April 25, 2021, with strong waves.

Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

