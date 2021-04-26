Liberia: Citizens Plead for Road, Comm. Tower Others

BASSA-Citizens of Grand Bassa County District number two have pleaded with the President George M. Weah to pave an asphalt pavement on their road to alleviate them from long distance walking, dust they encounter when they are commuting the road.

The citizens of the area said they had the tradition of changing their lawmaker but with the level of work done by their current lawmaker, they could not change Madam Mary Kawor.

The citizens presented 150 acres of land for the President to make farm in the area.

"When you get your farm here, you will always be with us" the citizens said.

They pointed out that they are in need of communication tower to also have free communication with their relatives.

District two lawmaker Mary M. Kawor told the president that it is the first since the foundation of the Liberia for a president to reach in that part of the country.

According to her, the area is one of the far to reach places in the district adding, "From where we are is twenty minutes' drive to reach Bong County."

She indicated that because she wants development for her people, all of the salaries she earned during her first and second term went into the opening of the road that leads to Goegaly- a word in Grand Bassa that means Banana farm.

She stressed the need for the construction of a market, commissioner compound, and health center in the area.

The president praised the county lawmaker and named her" Bad forest medicine" for the level of work she has done for the people of her district.

He promised that he will ensure that the Minister of health, public works place

issues of roads and health requests on their agenda which he said is the right thing to do.