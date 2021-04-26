Sudan: The Country's Economy Continues to Suffer

23 April 2021
Khartoum — Sudan's economy continues to suffer as inflation rises and commodity prices sore. OCHA, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, reported that the inflation rate of the Sudanese Pound (SDG) was at 342 per cent in March, an increase of 11 points from 331 per cent in February.

The national average retail prices for sorghum and wheat continued to increase throughout March as well. Sorghum and millet prices were exceptionally high last month, up to three times the already high March 2020 levels.

According to OCHA, this price increase is mainly due to the depreciation of the local currency.

Sudan's economic problems have been the cause of much unrest in the country. The economy of Sudan shrank by about 72 per cent between 2015 and 2020, while the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance increased by about 130 per cent.

In February, the Khartoum government effectively floated the Pound and unified the official and parallel exchange rates in an attempt to control the rising inflation and attract foreign investors.

Earlier this year, protests spread throughout Khartoum and a number of other cities and towns in response to price increases and the general lack of bread, fuel, and water.

