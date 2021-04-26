Algeria: Covid-19 - Partial Lockdown Schedule Adjusted in 9 Provinces

22 April 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The partial lockdown restrictions will be adjusted in nine provinces from Friday, starting from 00.00 p.m. to 4 a.m., said the Prime Minister's Office in a statement.

This adjustment concerns nine provinces, namely Batna, Biskra, Blida, Tebessa, Tizi-Ouzou, Algiers, Jijel, Sidi Bel Abbes and Oran," said the source.

The Prime Minister's Office calls, on this occasion, citizens to "continue to respect the preventive measures, such as physical distancing, wearing of face masks and frequent hand washing.

