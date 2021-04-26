Tanzania: Pccb Recovers Sh150 Million Embezzled By Moshi Mayor

24 April 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Janeth Joseph

Moshi — The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Kilimanjaro Region has recovered Sh150 million that was embezzled by the Mayor for Moshi Municipality, Juma Raibu from KCBL Cooperative Bank in the Region.

PCCB head of Kilimanjaro region, Frida Wikesi said this April 24, 2021 while reading a three month report, that showed that within the period they were able to recover more than Sh200 million.

"PCCB in Kilimanjaro region has recovered a total of Sh229,675,166, out of the money it was discovered that Moshi Municipality Mayor had taken money from KCBL Cooperative Bank, of which he has returned Sh150 million," she said.

Wikesi said the money was recovered following steps that were undertaken by the agency during the course of investigations.

"Our investigations showed that he took the money from KCBL before the bank fell into bankruptcy and after we completed our investigations which are currently ongoing, all the people involved will have to return back the money," said Wikesi.

Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

