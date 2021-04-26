Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Eight patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Asmara (4), Central Region; and, Keren (4), Anseba Region respectively.

On the other hand, four patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 3410 while the number of deaths stands at ten.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 3605.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

23 April 2021