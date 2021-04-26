Tanzania: One Tonne of Heroin Seized in Tanzania, Seven Arrested

24 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Deogratius Kamagi

THE Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) in collaboration with the Navy force command of the Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF) Saturday arrested seven people who were ferrying one tonne of heroin along the Indian Ocean in Lindi region.

A statement issued by the authority has it that the consignment was seized at Kilwa Masoko area, in Kilwa District, Lindi region as it was ferried along the Indian Ocean in dhow christened Al Arbo.

Asked about nationality of the culprits, Lindi Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mtatiro Kitinkwi said they have not identified though investigation is still underway.

A list of those who were nabbed ferrying the illicit drugs include Jan Mohamed Mirani (captain of the dhow), Yusuph bin Hamad and Salim Bin Mohammad.

Others are Ikbal Pakir Mohammad, Jawid Nuhan Nur Mohammad and Mustaphar Nowani Kadibakish.

