Tanzania's Authority Gives Update On Cyclone Joho Travelling Speed

The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA has said that Mafia Island and its neighboring surroundings are expected to experience heavy rain from today (Saturday) due to the increased travelling speed of the cyclone Jobo.

The Authority's latest report released on Saturday indicates that the current tropical cyclone's traveling speed is 20km/h on the Indian Ocean.

TMA said in a statement released on Saturday that speed is a huge travelling speed as far as cyclones are concerned.

TMA predicts that the Southern Coast Regions and Dar es Salaam of Lindi, Mtwara and Unguja will also experience heavy rains from Sunday.