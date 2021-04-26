Tanzania's Authority Gives Update On Cyclone Joho Travelling Speed

24 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA has said that Mafia Island and its neighboring surroundings are expected to experience heavy rain from today (Saturday) due to the increased travelling speed of the cyclone Jobo.

The Authority's latest report released on Saturday indicates that the current tropical cyclone's traveling speed is 20km/h on the Indian Ocean.

TMA said in a statement released on Saturday that speed is a huge travelling speed as far as cyclones are concerned.

TMA predicts that the Southern Coast Regions and Dar es Salaam of Lindi, Mtwara and Unguja will also experience heavy rains from Sunday.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.