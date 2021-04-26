Tanzania: Tma Allays Fear in Lindi, Mtwara Over Cyclone Jobo

24 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) in the Southern Zone has refuted news circulating on various social media platforms claiming that there is bad weather in Lindi Region caused by cyclone Jobo.

Speaking to reports on Saturday, the authority's Regional Manager, Amas Daudi said TMA is closely monitoring the situation.

"We have not witnessed bad weather here in Mtwara and if you look at the satellite images, it shows that there are clouds in the sea trying to move towards the coast though rainfall is expected," he said.

Additionally, the manager said that the situation in the region is normal and that there are some few drops of rain in Lindi Urban and Kilwa Masoko.

Meanwhile, the Mtwara District Commissioner, Danstan Kyobya said he has been saddened by the information spreading on social platforms that the cyclone Jobo has caused damage in their localities.

"Mtwara is safe, there is no wind, there are just occasional rains that have not caused damage," DC insisted.

