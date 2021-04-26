Namibia: Angola Defends Strengthening Security On Border With Namibia

23 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lubango — Angola's interior minister, Eugénio Laborinho, Friday in Lubango, Huila province, called for reinforcement of security on the border with Namibia in order to prevent illegal immigration and other related crimes.

Speaking at the 21st Bilateral Meeting between the ministries of Interior of Angola and of Internal Affairs, Migration, Protection and Security of the Republic of Namibia, he said that this measure would also help to prevent other crimes, such as fuel smuggling, drug trafficking and human trafficking, vehicle theft, the cutting down of flora and poaching.

Still on the security side, Eugenio Laborinho advocated the improvement of the information exchange mechanism between the two countries, mainly related to prisoners in correctional facilities.

Regarding a possible reopening of the common border, the Angolan minister said that, with the vaccination drive against Covid-19 underway, the Angolan and Namibian governments "may decide if they will reopen the entry and exit procedures in the common space.

"We welcome the vaccination processes underway in both countries, as this will help mitigate the economic effects caused by the reduction in trade transactions," he stressed.

The governor of Huíla, Nuno Mahapi, who also spoke at the event, considered that it is in meetings of this kind that the two countries will build paths that help to avoid putting at stake the achievements attained.

Speaking at the 21st Bilateral Meeting between the ministries of Interior of Angola and of Internal Affairs, Migration, Protection and Security of the Republic of Namibia, he said that this measure would also help to prevent other crimes, such as fuel smuggling, drug trafficking and human trafficking, vehicle theft, the cutting down of flora and poaching.

Still on the security side, Eugenio Laborinho advocated the improvement of the information exchange mechanism between the two countries, mainly related to prisoners in correctional facilities.

Regarding a possible reopening of the common border, the Angolan minister said that, with the vaccination drive against Covid-19 underway, the Angolan and Namibian governments "may decide if they will reopen the entry and exit procedures in the common space.

"We welcome the vaccination processes underway in both countries, as this will help mitigate the economic effects caused by the reduction in trade transactions," he stressed.

The governor of Huíla, Nuno Mahapi, who also spoke at the event, considered that it is in meetings of this kind that the two countries will build paths that help to avoid putting at stake the achievements attained.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.