Angola: Parliament Recommends Contingency Plan to Fight Drought

Luanda — The National Assembly (AN) recommended the Government to adopt fast measures that allow, in a short term, to execute a contingency plan to fight drought and hunger, which cyclically affects the populations of southern Angola.

The recommendation is expressed in one of the resolutions of the AN, which approve the Execution Reports of the General State Budget (OGE) referring to the I, II and III quarters of 2020, approved this Friday, in plenary, with 137 votes in favour, 50 against and one abstention.

The parliamentarians recommended the Government to improve the instruments that lead to the positive and transparent evaluation of the Public Accounts and the timely presentation of the quarterly Execution Balance Reports of the State Budget to the Parliament.

The National Assembly encouraged the Government to continue implementing the Programme to Support Production, Export Diversification and Import Substitution (PRODESI), which includes a package of actions to boost economic activity.

The need to intensify structural reforms, aimed at making the national economy robust and resilient to external shocks, was also expressed.

In addition, they recommended that the Government prioritise the conclusion of existing works and the rehabilitation of the country's main roads, as part of the implementation of the Public Investment Programme (PIP).

The AN recommended the Government to proceed with the implementation of exceptional measures to prevent and control the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 Virus, to avoid the loss of human lives, because of Covid-19.

The legislative body recommended the Government to proceed with the fulfilment of the immediate measures of Relief of the Economic and Financial Effects derived from Covid-19, in particular the mechanisms that enable access to credit, mainly micro, small and medium enterprises, with cash flow difficulties.

The recommendation is expressed in one of the resolutions of the AN, which approve the Execution Reports of the General State Budget (OGE) referring to the I, II and III quarters of 2020, approved this Friday, in plenary, with 137 votes in favour, 50 against and one abstention.

The parliamentarians recommended the Government to improve the instruments that lead to the positive and transparent evaluation of the Public Accounts and the timely presentation of the quarterly Execution Balance Reports of the State Budget to the Parliament.

The National Assembly encouraged the Government to continue implementing the Programme to Support Production, Export Diversification and Import Substitution (PRODESI), which includes a package of actions to boost economic activity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The need to intensify structural reforms, aimed at making the national economy robust and resilient to external shocks, was also expressed.

In addition, they recommended that the Government prioritise the conclusion of existing works and the rehabilitation of the country's main roads, as part of the implementation of the Public Investment Programme (PIP).

The AN recommended the Government to proceed with the implementation of exceptional measures to prevent and control the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 Virus, to avoid the loss of human lives, because of Covid-19.

The legislative body recommended the Government to proceed with the fulfilment of the immediate measures of Relief of the Economic and Financial Effects derived from Covid-19, in particular the mechanisms that enable access to credit, mainly micro, small and medium enterprises, with cash flow difficulties.