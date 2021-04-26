Tunisia: Minister of Foreign Affairs Meets His Egyptian Counterpart

Tunis/Tunisia — Preparations for upcoming bilateral events, including the Joint Commission meeting and the Tunisian-Egyptian political dialogue were at the heart of a meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry Thursday.

The Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs is visiting Tunisia to deliver a message from President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to President Kaïs Saïed.

The two ministers discussed the various aspects of privileged cooperative relations between the two countries, and ways to expand them in all areas, the Foreign Affairs Department said in a statement Friday.

Jerandi welcomed the level of fraternal ties and bilateral cooperation between Tunisia and Egypt, stressing the common determination of both countries' leaders to further promote them.

The Egyptian minister, on his part, commended the "strong" relations between the two countries and peoples, as well as the results of the successful visit of President Saied to Egypt from April 9 to 11 that "will offer new promising prospects for cooperation between Egypt and Tunisia," said the same source.

He also reviewed the latest developments in the "the Renaissance Dam" issue and efforts to achieve a solution that takes into account the interests of all parties and ensure peace and stability in East Africa.

Jerandi, in this vein, reiterated Tunisia's support to Egypt and its willingness to help create the conditions to resolve this crisis through diplomatic channels, since it is a vital issue and preserve the water security of Egypt and Sudan.

On another level, the two ministers emphasized the need to unite efforts to boost joint Arab action, develop its mechanisms and identify solutions to resolve current issues, including the Syrian issue and the Palestinian cause.

They also stressed the need to further support the peaceful process in Libya in order to achieve the aspirations of the brotherly Libyan people to development in peace and stability; and to continue consultations to coordinate the two countries' positions on regional and international issues of common interest.