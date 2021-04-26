Tunisia Willing to Open Shipping Line Between Libya's Port of Misrata and Ports of Sfax and La Goulette

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Transport and Logistics is willing to facilitate the opening of a shipping line for passenger and vehicle transport between the port of Misrata (Libya) and the ports of Sfax and La Goulette, in coordination with the Ministry of Interior and Customs, Minister Moez Chakchouk was quoted as saying by the Department.

The Minister, who spoke at his meeting Thursday with Executive Chairman of the Tunisian-Libyan Cooperation Council Saber Bouguerra, added that this line will connect Misrata to the ports of Goulette and Zarzis initially, and then to the port of Sfax after preparing facilities.

Chakchouk also pointed to the development of the activity of maritime transport of containers of goods between the Tunisian and Libyan ports through the three maritime links that already exist between the two countries, which has promoted the development of Tunisia's exports to Libya, according to the same source.

For his part, the Libyan official said the construction of a marine station in Misrata has been completed, stressing the willingness of the Libyan side to open this line.

He also expressed the willingness of Libyan and Tunisian business operators to expand trade relations between Tunisia and Libya and to promote joint investment projects.

Trade between Tunisia and Libya increased by 148.1% in March 2021, compared to February 2021, according to statistics from the INS.

Tunisia aims to regain the pace of its trade with Libya before the revolution of 2011, especially with the return to stability in this country and the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for the end of this year

The two countries agreed, on the sidelines of the visit of President Kais Saied in March 2021 in Libya, to establish joint high committees to strengthen trade and bilateral relations.

They also agreed to boost bilateral trade and joint investment and to facilitate travel between the two countries and financial procedures between the BCT and the Central Bank of Libya.

Bilateral trade accounted for almost 7% of Tunisia's total foreign trade in 2010, while the number of Tunisian companies investing in Libya was about 1000 companies and workers' number stand at 150 thousand.