Namibia, Botswana Solar Project Gets U.S. Backing

THE planned solar power project by Namibia and Botswana has been given a seal of approval by the United States government, placing it in line for funding.

The United States administration of president Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris gave the project the nod at the Leaders' Summit on Climate.

The project is being driven by Mega Solar in collaboration with Power Africa and the governments of Namibia and Botswana, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (World Bank), and the African Development Bank.

The project is meant to support the development of southern Africa's largest solar-generation project.

It is expected to produce between 2 and 5 gigawatts of solar power.

The memorandum of intent between all partners was signed this month.

The Bureau of African Affairs on Twitter said once operational, this partnership will generate thousands of jobs and avert about 6,5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually from southern Africa.