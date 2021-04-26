South Africa: Ramaphosa Must Now Make Good On His Public Service Reform Promise

analysis

The time has now come to see if President Cyril Ramaphosa's deeds will match up to his words.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has made public service reform a litmus test of his presidency. Shortly after he was elected to office, in February 2018, he insisted that creating a capable and ethical state -- free from corruption -- was one of his prime concerns.

It is clear why Ramaphosa chose this as a priority. As he explained in a recent presidential newsletter, serious challenges exist across the government with regard to competency and professionalism: "All too often, people have been hired into and promoted to key positions for which they are neither suitable nor qualified".

Not only does state weakness negatively affect government performance, Ramaphosa argued, but it also "contributes to nepotism, political interference in the work of departments, lack of accountability, mismanagement and corruption."

In the immediate post-apartheid period, public sector reformers were filled with hope and ambition. Inheriting a dysfunctional and racist state, oriented towards repression and burdened with corrupt Bantustans, the incoming government imagined a functional architecture of government, with coherent public administrations at national, provincial and local levels.

Government departments were to become vehicles for progressive new policies...