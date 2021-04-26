South Africa: ANC's Victimhood Central

analysis

Whose friends and family became indecently wealthy through tenders and the lack of government's spending control? While millions of poor South Africans live on the edge of hunger and homelessness?

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

We have seen it many times in democratic South Africa: the ANC as a party and its leaders individually using the victim card as a "look away from our own failings and illegality" tactic to obfuscate their own misdeeds.

What follows is just a snippet of a list of many of the ruling party's political and business leading lights - there's simply not enough space or time for a complete catalogue.

In his own words, Ace Magashule is the very embodiment of the ANC. Never corrupt, never incompetent, he is the greatest fighter for black people's liberation and emancipation, and that's why everyone else hates him, enough to want him locked away for many years, as far as possible from the levers of SA power.

Jacob Zuma brought new-level victimhood to the game. It served him perfectly when he was fired by Thabo Mbeki and began his two-year victorious comeback. Even while president, he never forgot...