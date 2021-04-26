South Africa: UCT's Ujala Satgoor - I Think It's the Worst Nightmare for Any Director to See a Library Go Up in Flames

analysis

Just two years into her tenure, the executive director of UCT Libraries, Ujala Satgoor, faces the mammoth task of trying to recover and rebuild what was lost in the recent fire, which destroyed a large part of the university's African Studies Collection.

Of the losses caused by the recent Cape Town fire, the destruction of part of the University of Cape Town's Jagger Reading Room and its historic documents and collections has been the most poignant.

"I think it's the worst nightmare for any library director to see a library go up in flames," said Ujala Satgoor, the executive director of UCT Libraries.

Satgoor witnessed the inferno first-hand and "stood there in absolute shock and horror".

"It was a devastating moment."

The Jagger Reading Room (formerly known as the JW Jagger Library) was gutted. The fire destroyed the library's roof, galleries, adjacent stores and offices.

It was home to the African Studies Collection, which was started in 1953. Tens of thousands of items were destroyed in the fire, including most of the African Studies Published Print Collection, the entire African Studies Film Collection on DVD, and government publications from South Africa and the rest of the continent.

The Jagger Library...