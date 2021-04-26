Egypt: Sisi Discusses National Security Issues With Military Commanders

23 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi discussed on Friday 24/04/2021 with commanders of the Armed Forces some issues related to national security and challenges which Egypt faces.

This came during their meeting after performing Friday prayers together, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

Sisi exchanged views with them over major local, regional and international topics.

He greeted the Armed Forces on the 10th of Ramadan (October War) victory, saying the Egyptians appreciate the Armed Forces' sacrifices and efforts to maintain national security.

Sisi performed Friday prayers at Tantawi Mosque alongside Defense Minister Mohamed Zaki, Armed Forces Chief of Staff Mohamed Farid, Awqaf Minister Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa, Mufti Shawki Allam, and Cairo governor, and Armed Forces top brass.

