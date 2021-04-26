Egypt: Emigration Minister Tackle Cooperation On 'Reviving Roots' With Greece, Cyprus

23 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Emigration Minister Nabila Makram discussed on Friday 24/04/2021 with Cypriot Presidential Commissioner Fotis Fotio and Deputy Minister for Diaspora Greeks Konstantinos Vlasis ways of trilateral cooperation under the umbrella of "Nostos: Reviving Roots" initiative.

Celebrating the third anniversary of the initiative in Nicosia, Makram hailed the Cypriot and Greek communities who supported Egypt in its dispute with Ethiopia's GERD, the Emigration Ministry said in a statement.

The three officials agreed on organizing a trip for youths from Egypt, Cyprus, and Greece to know more about the initiative and submit their suggestions to develop the initiative, Makram noted.

The minister pointed out that virtual sessions gathering the three countries' youth parliamentarians, will be held in coordination with the Coordination of Parties Youth and Politicians.

They agreed on holding a trilateral meeting in September and October to follow up the recent developments, the minister stated, describing the initiative as a unique experience showcasing the pivotal role of the foreign communities in countries they live.

Meanwhile, Fotio pointed out that an event on the occasion of the bicentennial of the Greek Revolution will be held at Bibliotheca Alexandrina.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

