Gambia: The Facts and Myths of 1994

Many people are in denial today of the roles they played in 1994 because of the end result of the regime which came into being as its aftermath. Human beings have to be real.

It is a known fact that many people who had suffered injustice under the PPP era welcomed the take over and were at the forefront to prevent any restoration of the PPP. However, as the new administration perpetrated its own injustices, they started to distance themselves from it.

In the same vein, many people were at the forefront to welcome the change in 2016 and embraced President Barrow without any reservation. Now that the relationships have become sour, they are distancing themselves from him.

Interest is driving the world. People generally welcome what may immediately serve their interest and would turn their back once that interest is not served.

Double standards could only be avoided if we put national interest before personal interest.