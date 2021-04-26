IEC has not ruled out Diaspora registration or voting. It has simply highlighted the challenge that needs to be addressed by the nation as a whole. What is the challenge? According to the exchanges, the challenge centres on the requirements of Section 39 Subsection (1) of the Constitution which states: "Every citizen of The Gambia being of eighteen years or older and of sound mind shall have the right to vote for the purpose of elections of a President and members of the National Assembly, and shall be entitled to be registered as a voter in a National Assembly constituency for that purpose." "Constituency" means one of the constituencies described in Part II of the First Schedule;" The Elections Act should simply define ordinarily resident to be qualified to be registered under a constituency to include the place of birth of the person resident abroad or if the person is citizen by descent, the original place of birth of the parent .This is how matters stand.
Top Headlines: Gambia
- Africa: 10 African Films and TV Series Breaking Boundaries
- Gambia: What Is the Position of the IEC On Diaspora Voting?
- Gambia: The Facts and Myths of 1994
- West Africa: West African Christians 'Marginalized' During Ramadan
- Gambia: Two New Covid-19 Related Deaths Recorded, 32 New Cases
- Gambia: Court Convicts Man for Robbing Policeman
- Gambia: Former Gambian Soldier Omar Sarjo Faces Prosecution for Obtaining Passport By False Declaration
- Gambia: State Files Motion Seeking to Stay NIA 9 Case After Yankuba Badjie and His Colleagues Protested Against Justice Kumba Sillah Camara
- Gambia: Outgoing ICC Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda Pays Courtesy Call On Barrow
- Gambia: GALGA, RDI Commence Capacity Building of WDCs On Good Governance, Leadership and Management
- Gambia: Barrow Urged to Take Advantage of Baden-Württemberg Coalition Govt
- Gambia: FAO's Drone Training Improves the Fight Against Climate Change
- Gambia: Gamworks, GGC, Others Hold Stakeholder Staff Retreat
- Gambia: Dictator Hunter Says Perpetrators Testimony Enough to Prosecute Jammeh
- Gambia: 'Unlawful Termination of Magistrate, Judges Were Rampant'
- Gambia: Mental Health Crisis Is the Other Epidemic!