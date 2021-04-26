Gambia: What Is the Position of the IEC On Diaspora Voting?

IEC has not ruled out Diaspora registration or voting. It has simply highlighted the challenge that needs to be addressed by the nation as a whole. What is the challenge? According to the exchanges, the challenge centres on the requirements of Section 39 Subsection (1) of the Constitution which states: "Every citizen of The Gambia being of eighteen years or older and of sound mind shall have the right to vote for the purpose of elections of a President and members of the National Assembly, and shall be entitled to be registered as a voter in a National Assembly constituency for that purpose." "Constituency" means one of the constituencies described in Part II of the First Schedule;" The Elections Act should simply define ordinarily resident to be qualified to be registered under a constituency to include the place of birth of the person resident abroad or if the person is citizen by descent, the original place of birth of the parent .This is how matters stand.