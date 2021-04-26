Ghana: Kotoko, GFA in a Legal Tussle Over Konadu's Settlement

23 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Asante Kotoko says it disagrees with the verdict of the Player Status Committee (PSC) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) concerning its former coach Maxwell Konadu's settlement.

The PSC on Tuesday instructed Kumasi Asante Kotoko to pay former coach Konadu a sum of $36,000 being the residual salary for the remainder of his contract, GH₵30,000.00 being the remainder of his signing-on fee and GH₵2,000.00 being winning bonuses.

Konadu back in March dragged Kotoko to the PSC alleging a unilateral breach of his contract, therefore, demanding his one-year remuneration, the remainder of his signing on fee and qualification bonus, and an amount of $60,000 for general damages.

But the PSC in its verdict said: "The committee finds the coach's termination hasty, premature and without just cause. Therefore it does not fall within the employment contract clause 11.4 which indicates termination of the coach's contract without any compensation and prior notice."

But Kotoko in a statement said it disagreed with the portion of the verdict awarding $36,000 to their former coach and would lodge an appeal in the coming days.

The club added that it would "exhaust all legal avenues available including pursuing the matter at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS)".

In another development, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is reported to be in a fix as to whether to allow Asante Kotoko and four other clubs from admitting fans for their match day 21 Ghana Premier League matches after failing to train stewards to carry out their match day protocols.

According to a Ghanasoccernet.com report, the GFA has insisted that only clubs that have met all the requirements and received approval will be allowed to admit supporters to their home matches.

However, the Ghanaian giants are among five clubs who flatly failed to adhere to the FA directive, sparking conversations of a potential fans blackout for the showdown against Medeama in Obuasi on Saturday.

Currently, Hearts of Oak, Great Olympics, Legon Cities, Berekum Chelsea, Elmina Sharks, Ashantigold, WAFA, Liberty Professionals, Dreams FC, Eleven Wonders, Medeama, Karela United and King Faisal have received clearance to admit fans after training stewards and submitting reports for same.

By the FA's directive, Kotoko, Bechem United, Aduana Stars, Ebusua Dwarfs and Inter Allies are not allowed to admit fans after failing to train stewards.

The directive falls in line with an announcement from the Ministry of Youth and Sports for the GFA and the clubs to ensure restrict adherence to Covid-19 protocols at the all match centres.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.