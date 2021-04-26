Ghana: Kotoko, GFA in a Legal Tussle Over Konadu's Settlement

Asante Kotoko says it disagrees with the verdict of the Player Status Committee (PSC) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) concerning its former coach Maxwell Konadu's settlement.

The PSC on Tuesday instructed Kumasi Asante Kotoko to pay former coach Konadu a sum of $36,000 being the residual salary for the remainder of his contract, GH₵30,000.00 being the remainder of his signing-on fee and GH₵2,000.00 being winning bonuses.

Konadu back in March dragged Kotoko to the PSC alleging a unilateral breach of his contract, therefore, demanding his one-year remuneration, the remainder of his signing on fee and qualification bonus, and an amount of $60,000 for general damages.

But the PSC in its verdict said: "The committee finds the coach's termination hasty, premature and without just cause. Therefore it does not fall within the employment contract clause 11.4 which indicates termination of the coach's contract without any compensation and prior notice."

But Kotoko in a statement said it disagreed with the portion of the verdict awarding $36,000 to their former coach and would lodge an appeal in the coming days.

The club added that it would "exhaust all legal avenues available including pursuing the matter at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS)".

In another development, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is reported to be in a fix as to whether to allow Asante Kotoko and four other clubs from admitting fans for their match day 21 Ghana Premier League matches after failing to train stewards to carry out their match day protocols.

According to a Ghanasoccernet.com report, the GFA has insisted that only clubs that have met all the requirements and received approval will be allowed to admit supporters to their home matches.

However, the Ghanaian giants are among five clubs who flatly failed to adhere to the FA directive, sparking conversations of a potential fans blackout for the showdown against Medeama in Obuasi on Saturday.

Currently, Hearts of Oak, Great Olympics, Legon Cities, Berekum Chelsea, Elmina Sharks, Ashantigold, WAFA, Liberty Professionals, Dreams FC, Eleven Wonders, Medeama, Karela United and King Faisal have received clearance to admit fans after training stewards and submitting reports for same.

By the FA's directive, Kotoko, Bechem United, Aduana Stars, Ebusua Dwarfs and Inter Allies are not allowed to admit fans after failing to train stewards.

The directive falls in line with an announcement from the Ministry of Youth and Sports for the GFA and the clubs to ensure restrict adherence to Covid-19 protocols at the all match centres.