Ghana: Energy Think Tank Warns of Imminent Oil Spillage

23 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Energy think tank, Institute for Energy Policies and Research (INSTEPR), has warned of an imminent oil spillage in the Central Region if the 65-year -old rig located at Saltpond in the region is not immediately decommissioned.

According to INSTEPR, the oil rig's wellhead valves which were the primary locks securing the wellbore from flowing oil and gas back to surface as well as the oil production platform were currently severely pitted and rusted.

The think tank said given the dilapidated state of the oil rig, should the wellhead valves or pipes or even the production platform fail, there would be an explosion and the subsequent release of the oil and gas build up in the well, pouring out around 150 barrels of crude oil daily into the sea located near the rig in the region.

It said when the spillage eventually occurs, it would cost the government billions of dollars to control and clean up the spillage.

"The Institute will want to draw the attention of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), GNPC and the Energy Committee of Parliament to immediately supervise the decommissioning of this production platform "Mr Louie" before our worst nightmare happens," averred INSTEPR.

