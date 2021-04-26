Ghana: Death of 40-Year-Old Teacher Under Investigation

The Techiman Police are investigating the death of a 40 year old teacher who was found hanging in his apartment at Twimia Nkwanta, near Techiman, yesterday.

According to the police, the deceased, Paul Kweku Dwamena, who is alleged to have committed suicide, could not report for school the following day and all effort to reach him proved unsuccessful, so some of his colleagues decided to look for him at this place only to find him hanging in his apartment.

The Techiman Municipal Police Crime Officer, ASP William Abayete, who confirmed the story to the media, said the police had commenced investigation into the matter and appealed to the general public to volunteer information to enable the police to unravel the misterysurrounding the death of the teacher.

He said the body had been deposited at the Techiman Holy Family Hospital, pending autopsy and preservation.

In another development, a 26-year-old Muslim leader, Malam Inusah, has been stabbed to death at TwimiaKoase, also near Teachiman.

A lady suspect, according to the Crime Officer, has been picked up by the police to assist in investigation.