Ghana: GAR Minister Inspects Road Works ... Cautions Contractors Againstdelay

23 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raissa Sambou

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr HenryQuartey, on Wednesday inspected ongoing road construction works in the Ga North Municipality of the region.

The construction, being undertaken by M/S New Modern Company Limited, started on June 26, last year andis expected to be completed in December this year.

The road stretches from NiiAkraman area to the Sound Foundation School and High Tension, all within the Ga North enclave.

Mr Quarteycautioned the contractors against any delay, saying all agreement in the contract must be respected.

He expressed worry about some abandoned excavation works along some parts of the roads, which had blocked access to the homes of some residents and called for an immediate solution to the problem.

Before appending his signature to any Interim Payment Certificate (IPC), the Minister said, he would visit the construction sites within the region to ensure all works were going on smoothly and satisfactorily.

Responding to rumours about some individuals impersonating him to extort money from unsuspecting members of the public who were building on Ramsar sites, the Minister stressed that he had not directed anyone to engage in such dubious acts and cautioned the public against becoming victims of such ploys.

"I have not sent anybody to go and collect money from anyone for me. I have also heard that the persons perpetuating these acts sometimes claim the request is coming from the Jubilee House. I am categorically stating that Jubilee House has no hand in this.

"This is just a caution to people who are building onRamsar sites and other unauthorised places. Do not give money to anybody because we have not sent them. If anyone comes to you with such claims, report them to the police," he stressed.

Mr Quartey maintained that he would only sign the IPC when contractors were able to work impressively.

