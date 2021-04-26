Cameroon: Management of Covid-19 - Civil Society Demands Greater Access to Information

"Enhancing Covid-19 Transparency and Accountability in Cameroon" on April 23, 2021 in Yaounde presented its report on the management of the pandemic in Cameroon.

"Enhancing Covid-19 Transparency and Accountability in Cameroon" in its interim report noted that the participation of civil society in Covid-19 consultation and response was low. "The challenges relating to transparency in the management of the funds and human resources mobilized in the context of the fight against the pandemic are the basis of staff strikes on the grounds of unpaid wages," the report noted.

It said there were also questions about the efficiency of the procurement processes for the acquisition of medical equipment for the fight against the scourge and the criteria for distributing various donations. Moreover, the communication strategy is not very transparent on statistics and does not facilitate the dissemination of simple information to the public, the survey said. "The imbroglio on the number of Covid-19 deaths in Cameroon does not give credibility to official sources. The recovery of the awareness campaign for propaganda and cult of personalities does not facilitate the appropriation of the messages essential for behaviour change," the report pointed out.

The civil society coalition proposed that government develops and implements a food support and drinking water distribution plan for the most vulnerable households. This can be implemented in coordination with municipalities and social protection programmes in place. It called for the investigation of reported cases of corruption and for legal action to taken against suspects.

The grouping recommended an increase in healthcare workers' salaries as well as improvements in their working conditions. Finally, it proposed strengthening the participation of the civil society in monitoring the Covid-19 response plan, raising awareness and implementing measures to alleviate the economic impact of the crisis on the most vulnerable groups.

Ndi Nancy Saiboh, Chief Executive Officer of Actions for Development and Empowerment, ADE, which undertook the study, described government's recent decision to accelerate the audit of the management of Covid-19 funds as "an encouraging sign." "We are anxiously waiting for the results of this audit because we noticed an absence of transparency in the management of the pandemic," she said.

Nancy promised that her project will create a digital portal link for the public to know how much government has received to fight Covid-19. She encouraged government to include the civil society in monitoring the management of Covid-19 and urged citizens to continue to ask questions on social media on the management of the pandemic.

Guy Nikki Bitam, a member of the Covid-19 Transparency and Accountability Project, CTAP, said it seeks to create multi-partnership synergy to boost communication on transparency in the management of Covid-19. "By so doing, we hope to respond to conspiracy theories, endless debates and enable the authorities and general public to together assess the management of Covid-19 in Cameroon," Bitam noted. He called for better access to information on the management of Coronavirus. Warning that any failure would only result in a rise in social media speculations and conspiracy theories.

Earlier on April 14, 2021, Enhancing Covid-19 Transparency and Accountability in Cameroon issued a statement calling on government to ensure greater transparency in the management of Coronavirus funds. "Our experience with tracking Covid-19 funds revealed a deeply-rooted systemic profiteering culture ... We also observed an increase in mistrust from citizens on the delivery of palliative care ... " Ndi Nancy Saiboh, wrote.

Enhancing Covid-19 Transparency and Accountability in Cameroon includes amongst others Actions for Development and Empowerment, Follow The Money, BudgIT, Global Integrity and Scoll Foundation. The initiative seeks to promote accountability and transparency through the tracking of intervention funds in 7 African countries.