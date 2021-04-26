Nigeria's Culture Minister Must Play His Blame Game in the Mirror After Twitter Makes Ghana Its African Home

25 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Azubuike Ishiekwene

Twitter's decision to establish its Africa headquarters in Ghana and Amazon's plan to set up its HQ in South Africa, should come as no surprise to the Nigerian government, which has no one to blame but itself.

Something Nigeria's Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said recently reminded me of British political journalist Andrew Marr. Journalism, Marr wrote in his book, My Trade, is a chaotic form of earning, ragged at the edges, full of snakes, con artists and even the occasional misunderstood martyr.

Last week, Mohammed, furious at Twitter's decision to start its first Africa office in Ghana, decided it was time to level the ragged edges and crush the journalistic snakes and con artists in Nigeria by heaping on them the blame for Twitter's decision. It was hard for him to swallow.

He called out journalists for portraying the country poorly and reminded them that if they had not been such bad boys, making a mountain out of the #ENDSARS molehill, among other professional crimes, Twitter's Africa office might be sitting in Lagos or Abuja today.

In his former life as spokesperson of the opposition and member of the Action Congress of Nigeria, one of the legacy...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

